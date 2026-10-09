Trump rules out new Iran attack before US midterm elections

President Donald Trump on Thursday ruled out attacking Iran before the US midterm elections on 3 November, saying Washington was holding "productive discussions" with Tehran.

Trump's post on his Truth Social platform followed a surge in oil prices on Thursday driven by media reports suggesting potential new US strikes prior to those elections.

"I want to make it clear to everybody that, while Iran is in very bad condition, both Economically and Militarily, and while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect...we will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections," he wrote.

"We are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran," he added, without providing additional details.