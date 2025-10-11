Trump announces new 100pc China tariff, threatens to scrap Xi talks

US President Donald Trump announced an additional 100 per cent tariff on China Friday and threatened to cancel a summit with Xi Jinping, reigniting his trade war with Beijing in a row over export curbs on rare earth minerals.

Trump said the extra levies, plus US export controls on "any and all critical software," would come into effect from 1 November in retaliation for what he called Beijing's "extraordinarily aggressive" moves.

"It is impossible to believe that China would have taken such an action, but they have, and the rest is History," he said on Truth Social.

Stock markets fell as the simmering trade war between the United States and China reignited, with the Nasdaq down 3.6 per cent and the S&P 500 down 2.7 per cent.