Three wounded in shooting at US party for end of Ramadan

A shooting between rival groups left three people wounded at a celebration marking the end of Ramadan, police in the US city of Philadelphia said.

Police gave no indication that the event itself, a party marking Eid al-Fitr, which celebrates the end of the Muslim holy month, was targeted.

"We are very, very fortunate today that we did not have more individuals shot and anyone killed," Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel told reporters.

In mid-afternoon as around 1,000 people were in the park celebrating the end to their month of fasting, around 30 gunshots rang out, Bethel said.

"What we do know is there appear to be two factions within the park, who are now exchanging gunfire," Bethel said.