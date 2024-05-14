Melinda Gates to leave Gates Foundation, keeps $12.5bn for her work

Philanthropist Melinda French Gates announced Monday she was leaving the nonprofit foundation she established with her ex-husband Bill Gates -- an organisation that has become one of the most influential in the world.

The announcement from the 59-year-old French Gates comes three years after her divorce from the 68-year-old Microsoft co-founder.

Under the agreement between the former power couple, French Gates -- whose resignation will take effect on 7 June -- will receive $12.5 billion for use on her philanthropic efforts "on behalf of women and families."