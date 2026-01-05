Trump insists 'we need Greenland'

President Donald Trump doubled down Sunday on his claim that Greenland should become part of the United States, despite calls by Denmark's prime minister to stop "threatening" the territory.

Washington's military intervention in Venezuela has reignited fears for Greenland, which Trump has repeatedly said he wants to annex, given its strategic location in the Arctic.

While aboard Air Force One en route to Washington, Trump reiterated the goal.

"We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it," he said.

Over the weekend, Katie Miller, the wife of Trump's most influential aide, posted an image of the flag of Greenland in the colours of the US flag, captioning it "SOON".