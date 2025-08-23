5 killed after tour bus returning to New York City from Niagara Falls crashes

Five passengers aboard a tourist bus were killed Friday when their driver got distracted and crashed on a New York state highway, police said.

The wreck happened 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Buffalo as the tourists headed back to New York City after visiting Niagara Falls.

The passengers were of Indian, Chinese and Filipino origin, authorities said.

"It's believed the operator became distracted, lost control, over corrected and ended up... over there," said New York state police commander major Andre Ray at the scene Friday evening, giving the toll for the first time.