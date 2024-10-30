Biden faces backlash for calling Trump supporters ‘garbage’

US President Joe Biden came under fire Tuesday for appearing to refer to Republican Donald Trump’s supporters as “garbage” during an election campaign call.

Speaking in a video call with the nonprofit VotoLatino, Biden addressed the controversy that erupted after one of Trump’s warm-up speakers at a New York rally on Sunday referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” said Biden. “His, his, his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable and it’s un-American.”