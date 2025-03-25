Trump fuels Ukrainian fears war crimes will go unpunished

Orthodox priest Andriy Galavin hopes justice will be served, three years after hundreds of people were shot during Russia’s occupation of Bucha, where his church served as a temporary burial ground.

But his faith in justice is being tested by US President Donald Trump’s courting of the Kremlin in the hopes of a quick end to the war, leaving some Ukrainians fearful their concerns and demands—like seeing Russian officials stand trial—will be sidelined.

Standing beside a memorial to the people buried by his church -- 116 people out of the more than 400 killed during the occupation of Bucha—Galavin warned against ending the war without giving Ukrainians closure.

“You can force peace however you want, you can twist arms and force to capitulate, but until there is justice, the wound will never heal,” Galavin said.

On display in his church, next to golden Orthodox icons, are photographs attesting to alleged Russian war crimes—some taken by AFP journalists—showing killed civilians lying in Bucha’s streets.

Galavin could recount many of their individual stories. He also reburied many after Bucha’s liberation when investigators exhumed the remains to identify the victims.