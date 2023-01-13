Trump Organization fined $1.6 million for tax fraud

A New York judge on Friday fined Donald Trump's family business the maximum penalty available of $1.6 million for committing tax fraud.

The sum, paltry to the billionaire real estate developer, is symbolically significant as the ex-president eyes the White House again amid a host of legal woes.

The Trump Corporation and Trump Payroll Corp., entities of the Trump Organization, were found guilty last month of running a years-long scheme to defraud and evade taxes through falsifying business records.

They were convicted all 17 counts following a trial, marking the first time the companies had ever been convicted of crimes.