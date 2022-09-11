Sympathy, solidarity as US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11

Americans on Sunday marked the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, with president Joe Biden visiting the Pentagon and New Yorkers honoring the nearly 3,000 people killed when hijacked planes destroyed the Twin Towers.

Relatives of victims, police officers, firefighters and city leaders gathered at the National 11 September Memorial in Lower Manhattan, where the names of those who died were read aloud, as they have been every year since the deadliest single attack on US soil.

They rang bells and held moments of silence at 8:46am and 9:03am (1246 and 1303 GMT), the precise times the passenger jets struck the World Trade Center's North and South Towers.