While Uvalde mourns, Biden urges ‘rational’ action on guns

A day after promising residents of Uvalde, Texas, action to address gun violence, US President Joe Biden on Monday sought to appeal to “rational” Republicans to curb high-caliber weapons and take other steps to prevent more mass shootings.

“Things have gotten so bad that everybody is getting more rational about it,” Biden, a Democrat, told reporters as he returned from his weekend trip to memorialize the 19 children and two teachers killed last week in the nation’s worst mass school shooting in a decade.

“The idea of these high-caliber weapons—there is simply no rational basis for it in terms of self-protection, hunting,” Biden said.