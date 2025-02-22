Trump fires top military officer as shake-ups spread

Following Trump's announcement on Brown, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he was seeking a replacement for Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the first woman to serve as the top US Navy officer.

Trump thanked Brown for "his over 40 years of service to our country" in a post on his Truth Social platform, describing him as "a fine gentleman and an outstanding leader."

Brown has commanded a fighter squadron and two fighter wings, as well as US air forces under the Central Command and Indo-Pacific Command. He had served as Joint Chiefs chairman since October 2023.

Following the 2020 murder of a Black man, George Floyd, by a white police officer in Minnesota, Brown -- an experienced fighter pilot with more than 3,000 flight hours, 130 of them in combat -- recorded an emotional video about his personal experiences, including with discrimination in the US military.

"I'm thinking about my Air Force career, where I was often the only African American in my squadron or as a senior officer, the only African American in the room," Brown said.

"I'm thinking about the pressure I felt to perform error-free, especially for supervisors I perceive had expected less from me as an African American."