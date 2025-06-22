Americas

US willing to negotiate on Iran nuclear energy: Rubio

AFP
Washington
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard at the State Department in Washington, DC on 20 June 2025AFP

The United States would allow Iran to operate nuclear power plants but not enrich its own fuel, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday, after a wave of American strikes aimed to wipe out Iran's nuclear program.

"The Iranian regime should wake up and say 'OK, if we really want nuclear energy in our country, there's a way to do it.' That offer's still there, we're prepared to talk to them tomorrow," he told Fox News.

"Ultimately, they have to make a decision. It's a very simple decision: if what they want is nuclear reactors so they can have electricity -- there are so many other countries in the world that do that, and they don't have to enrich their own uranium -- they can do that," Rubio added.

