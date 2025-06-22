US willing to negotiate on Iran nuclear energy: Rubio
The United States would allow Iran to operate nuclear power plants but not enrich its own fuel, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday, after a wave of American strikes aimed to wipe out Iran's nuclear program.
"The Iranian regime should wake up and say 'OK, if we really want nuclear energy in our country, there's a way to do it.' That offer's still there, we're prepared to talk to them tomorrow," he told Fox News.
"Ultimately, they have to make a decision. It's a very simple decision: if what they want is nuclear reactors so they can have electricity -- there are so many other countries in the world that do that, and they don't have to enrich their own uranium -- they can do that," Rubio added.