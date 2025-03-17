Trump admin begins mass layoffs at Voice of America

President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday began mass layoffs at Voice of America and other US-funded media, making clear its intent to gut outlets long seen as critical for US influence.

Just a day after all employees were put on leave, staff working on a contractual basis received an email notifying them that they were terminated at the end of March.

The email, confirmed to AFP by several employees, told contractors that "you must cease all work immediately and are not permitted to access any agency buildings or systems."

Contractors make up much of VOA's workforce and dominate staffing in the non-English language services, although recent figures were not immediately available.

Many contractors are not US citizens, meaning they likely depend on their soon-to-disappear jobs for visas to stay in the United States.

Most full-time VOA staff, who have more legal protections, were not immediately terminated but remain on administrative leave and have been told not to work.