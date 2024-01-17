Trump’s language increasingly aggressive when describing possible second term

Donald Trump has never been known for flattering his opponents, but in recent months he has come out with even more aggressive language that gives a hint as to what his second term might be like if he returns to the White House.

The former president, who is miles ahead of his rivals in the race for the Republican nomination and easily won the Iowa caucuses on Monday, has made very clear that vengeance is a powerful motivating force for him.

If he wins the November election he has said he will go after his critics, President Joe Biden, and others he feels have hurt him.

“In 2016, I declared: I am your voice. Today, I add: I am your warrior. I am your justice,” Trump said in March.

“And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution,” said Trump, who still insists baselessly that the 2020 election he lost to Biden was stolen from him.