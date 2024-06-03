Claudia Sheinbaum makes history as Mexico’s first woman president

Claudia Sheinbaum was elected Mexico’s first woman president by a landslide, making history in a country plagued by rampant criminal and gender-based violence.

Flag-waving supporters sang and danced to mariachi music on Sunday in celebration of the ruling party candidate’s victory, in a nation where around 10 women or girls are murdered every day.

“I want to thank millions of Mexican women and men who decided to vote for us on this historic day,” Sheinbaum told the cheering crowd.