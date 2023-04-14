US guardsman to appear in court over Pentagon documents leak

A 21-year-old national guardsman was due to appear in court on Friday, authorities said, after he was arrested on suspicion of leaking a trove of sensitive US government secrets.

Jack Teixeira, an employee of the US Air Force National Guard, was to make an initial appearance in a Massachusetts federal court, a district court official told AFP.

His dramatic arrest was broadcast live on US TV networks Thursday following a week-long investigation into one of the most damaging leaks of classified information since the 2013 dump of National Security Agency documents by Edward Snowden.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters Thursday that Teixeira had been arrested "in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information."

News footage of the operation in the southern Massachusetts town of North Dighton showed the suspect dressed in red shorts and a T-shirt with his hands behind his head, backing slowly toward rifle-armed, camouflage-clad law enforcement personnel who took him into custody.

Police in the small town in the northeastern state sought to reassure the community about the heavy law enforcement presence, saying in a statement that there was "no threat to public safety."

The US National Guard Bureau said Teixeira had enlisted in September 2019 and was an IT and communications specialist who reached the rank of airman first class -- the third-lowest for enlisted air force personnel.