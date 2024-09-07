Pakistani man charged over alleged plot to attack US Jewish centre around 7 Oct

A Pakistani citizen living in Canada was arrested on Wednesday and charged with planning an attack in New York City in support of the Islamic State, the Department of Justice said on Friday.

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, is accused of plotting a mass shooting at a Jewish center in Brooklyn around 7 Oct 2024, nearly one year after Hamas' attack in Israel.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Khan, who is also known as Shahzeb Jadoon, aimed to kill "as many Jewish people as possible."

The Department of Justice was not able to confirm if Khan had obtained legal counsel.