First grader shoots and gravely wounds teacher in US school

"This was not an accidental shooting," Drew said, later adding: "I want to know where that firearm came from."
The boy was in custody, Drew said.
No students were injured. They were moved to a gymnasium for their safety, and counselors were made available, Drew said.
"They are safe. They are interacting with officers and having some fun, slapping some high fives and teasing each other," Drew said.
Students were reunited with their parents under a school escort, Drew said.
"Right now it's still raw, but what I will tell you is there's going to be a full after-action (report), not only internally from the city council with the school board and others, but we are going to ensure that we have the right steps and policies so that this doesn't happen again," Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones told reporters.
In the same news conference, school superintendent George Parker lamented educators' inability to keep guns out of school, saying he was "shocked" and "disheartened".
"We need to keep guns out of the hands of our young people," Parker said. "I cannot control access to weapons. My teachers cannot control access to weapons."
Parker said all school campuses are equipped for random metal detector searches but they were not deployed at Richneck Elementary on Friday.