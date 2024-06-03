In shakeup, Washington Post executive editor steps down

The executive editor of the Washington Post, Sally Buzbee, has abruptly stepped down from the role, as the storied American newspaper undergoes a major restructuring, its chief executive said late Sunday.

Assuming the job in 2021, Buzbee was the first female editor of the Post in 150 years.

Her departure is part of the biggest move yet by publisher and CEO William Lewis since he took over in January, the newspaper said.

Matt Murray, the former editor-in-chief of the Wall Street Journal, is assuming the executive editor position through November's US presidential election, according to Lewis.