Intruder hunting US politician Pelosi attacks her husband with hammer

An intruder attacked the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer, fracturing his skull, after breaking into their California home on Friday in search of her.

Paul Pelosi was “attacked at home by an assailant who acted with force and threatened his life while demanding to see the speaker,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said.

Paul Pelosi, 82 -- who underwent surgery and is recovering in hospital -- was at home alone, as his wife was working in Washington.

San Francisco police said officers found the assailant at the couple’s home just before 2:30am (0930 GMT), where he and Paul Pelosi were scuffling over a hammer.