Trump kicks off White House run but top Republicans absent

The patriotic music, fiery rhetoric and adoring crowd were all there as Donald Trump announced another White House bid, but -- in a sign his star has dimmed -- top Republican officials and even family members were no-shows.

Trump's announcement that he is running again in 2024 came exactly a week after a poor Republican showing in midterm elections, a performance some members of the party have blamed on questionable candidates backed by the former president.

The lackluster attendance may reflect a desire among some party leaders to turn the page on the divisive and legally challenged Trump and pick another candidate to carry the Republican banner two years from now.