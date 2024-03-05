Trump seeks to blitz Haley in 'Super Tuesday' states

Donald Trump is looking to cement his hold on the Republican presidential nomination Tuesday as millions of Americans head to the polls for one of the most important days of the US electoral calendar.

"Super Tuesday" -- the primary cycle's largest single day of voting, with contests in 15 states and one territory -- is historically a defining moment in the race for the presidential nomination.

But the suspense of previous election years will largely be absent this time around, with Trump expected to continue his sweep of Republican primary states, closing the door on sole remaining challenger Nikki Haley.

"We've been sort of in a rocket, we've been launching like a rocket, to the Republican nomination," Trump told supporters at a weekend rally in Richmond, Virginia, touting his victories in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

