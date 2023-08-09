Biden says will visit Vietnam 'shortly'

US president Joe Biden said Tuesday he would travel to Vietnam "shortly" as part of an effort to improve ties with Hanoi, as Washington seeks to counter China's influence in the region.

"I'm going to be going to Vietnam shortly because Vietnam wants to change our relationship and become a partner," Biden said during remarks in New Mexico.

"We find ourselves in a situation where all these changes around the world are taking place at a time we have an opportunity ... to change the dynamic," he added.

The United States and Vietnam have increasingly close trade links, while both share concern over China's growing strength in the region.

Friction has been increasing for years between Beijing and Southeast Asian nations, particularly Vietnam and the Philippines, over China's sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea.