Travel misery grinds on as US digs out from superstorm

Thousands more flights were canceled across the United States on Wednesday, with no end in sight to days of travel misery as the country digs out from a deadly superstorm.

Officials in Erie county in western New York—the area of the country hardest hit by the massive winter storm—lifted their death toll to 37, taking the national total to at least 59.

Around-the-clock work to restore electricity continued in the county’s main city of Buffalo, with the number of outages down to 128 residents, Mayor Byron Brown told CNN later in the day.

Another kind of crisis was playing out at US airports around the country, as Southwest Airlines was forced to cancel thousands more flights to try to recover from a spiraling logistics breakdown.