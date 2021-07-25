Amnesty urges moratorium on surveillance technology

Allegations that governments used phone malware supplied by an Israeli firm to spy on journalists, activists and heads of state have “exposed a global human rights crisis,” Amnesty International said, asking for a moratorium on the sale and use of surveillance technology.

In a Friday statement, the NGO warned of “the devastating impact of the poorly regulated spyware industry on human rights worldwide.”

The NSO Group’s Pegasus software -- able to switch on a phone’s camera or microphone and harvest its data -- is at the centre of a storm after a list of about 50,000 potential surveillance targets was leaked to rights groups.