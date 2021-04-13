Amnesty urges South Asian govts to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines

Amnesty International has said the governments in South Asia must ensure that vulnerable groups are not excluded from access to COVID-19 vaccine.

It also urged the international community to enable the production of vaccines at the national-level to address the severe shortfall in supply across the region.

As vaccination programmes have commenced across South Asia, groups including slum dwellers, Dalits, ethnic minorities, workers including labourers, daily wage earners, sanitation workers, garment workers and tea plantation workers, people in rural areas, prisoners, and internally displaced people have so far been denied access due to a lack of awareness and limited access to technology in most places, the rights body said.

An Amnesty press release also said refugees and migrants have been excluded entirely from government vaccine campaigns in many countries.