BRICS nations slam Trump tariffs, condemn strikes on Iran

BRICS leaders at a summit on Sunday took aim at US President Donald Trump's "indiscriminate" import tariffs and recent Israeli-US strikes on Iran.

The 11 emerging nations -- including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- account for about half the world's population and 40 per cent of global economic output.

The bloc is divided about much, but found common cause when it comes to the mercurial US leader and his stop-start tariff wars -- even if it avoided naming him directly.

Voicing "serious concerns about the rise of unilateral tariff" measures, BRICS members said the tariffs risked hurting the global economy, according to a summit joint statement.

Trump fired back at the bloc directly on social media Sunday night.

"Any country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10 per cent Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.