ARTICLE 19 condemns killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen

ARTICLE 19 also calls for an immediate, thorough and independent investigation into the journalist’s death.
In a statement sent to the media on Thursday, Faruq Faisel, regional director for ARTICLE 19 South Asia, said, “This is a shocking murder of a journalist who vividly displayed her professional identity on duty. Authorities tasked with protecting journalists were allegedly involved in this killing which indicates what governments and authorities around the world are doing is not enough to ensure the safety and security of journalists. The states those have military power, such as Russia and Israel, are showing an alarming tendency of attacking the journalist community, which is a threat to the stable ecosystem of the world.
"We call on the authorities concerned and the international community to conduct an immediate, thorough and independent investigation into Shirin's death. We also demand that those responsible for this incident be held accountable," Faruq added.
Shirin, who had been reporting on Israel and Palestine for years, was shot in the head while she was reporting on raids in the city of Jenin. She was wearing a vest displaying the word ‘press’ on it. This was confirmed by eyewitnesses, including fellow reporters, who say she was also wearing a helmet and that she was directly targeted, says the press release.
The eyewitness reports indicate that Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF) carried out the attack, though this has not been officially confirmed. Al-Jazeera also blamed Israeli forces for Abu Akleh’s death, the press release adds.
The ARTICLE 19 says the killing of journalist Shirin within just a week after the World Press Freedom Day is a shocking reminder of how much more is needed from governments around the world to ensure the safety, security and freedom of media workers.