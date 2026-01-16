Threats to Iran spike ‘volatility’: UN official

A senior UN official warned on Thursday that threats of military action against Iran, like those made by US President Donald Trump, increased “volatility” in the protest-torn country.

Iran was shaken over the last week by some of the biggest anti-government protests in the history of the Islamic republic, although the demonstrations appear to have diminished in the face of repression and a week-long internet blackout.

Until Wednesday, the United States was threatening military action against Iran should it carry out the death penalty against people arrested over the protests—and Washington’s envoy to the UN said Thursday all options were still “on the table.”