ASEAN chair Indonesia urges political solution to Myanmar crisis

ASEAN chair Indonesia on Wednesday urged a political solution to the Myanmar crisis as the bloc started a second day of talks to form a united position on the coup-wracked country.

Myanmar has been ravaged by deadly violence since a military coup deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's government more than two years ago, unleashing a bloody crackdown on dissent.

The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations has long been decried as a toothless talking shop, and it remains split over diplomatic attempts to resolve the crisis.