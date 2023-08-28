Foxconn founder Terry Gou announces run for Taiwan presidency

Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier Foxconn 2317.TW, said on Monday he was entering the race to be Taiwan's next president as an independent candidate in 2024 elections.

Gou stepped down as Foxconn chief in 2019 and made a presidential bid that year, but dropped out after he failed to win the nomination for Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang KMT, which traditionally favours close ties with China.

He made a second bid to be the KMT's candidate for the presidential election to be held in January earlier this year, but the party chose instead Hou Yu-ih, the mayor of New Taipei City.