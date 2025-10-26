East Timor joins ASEAN after 14-year campaign

East Timor joined the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc as its 11th member state on Sunday, after 14 years of campaigning.

Its Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao joined ASEAN leaders for a summit and signing ceremony in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, before posing for photographs together in interlocking arms.

"This is not only a dream realised, but a powerful affirmation of our journey -- one marked by resilience, determination and hope," Gusmao said.