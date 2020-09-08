25 militants killed in Afghanistan attack

IANS
Kabul

At least 25 militants were killed and eight others injured after Afghan security forces repelled a Taliban attack in Laghman province, a government spokesman said on Monday.

"The militants stormed security forces' position in Jaibon locality in the north of provincial capital Mehtarlam at midnight. The ground forces called in an air support, and the Afghan Air Force struck the militants," the spokesman Assadullah Dawlatzai told Xinhua.

The victims included five of the Taliban's Red Unit fighters, he said.

The attackers came from nearby mountains, and the security forces found weapon and ammunition after the clashes.

The militant group is yet to comment on the development.

