Xi Jinping spotlights national security in congress closing speech

China's Xi Jinping on Monday emphasised the need to strengthen national security, in his first address since being handed a historic third term as the country's president.

Xi became China's most powerful leader in generations last week when he was re-anointed for another five years at the helm of the world's most populous nation, in a break with long-standing political precedent.

The National People's Congress (NPC) -- a carefully choreographed conclave of China's rubber-stamp parliament -- also appointed a key Xi ally, Li Qiang, as the new premier.