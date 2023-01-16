Video capturing horror of Nepal plane crash trending on social media

A purported video capturing the last moments of the flight of the Nepal Airlines plane which crashed on Sunday with 72 people on board is now being widely circulated on social media.

Visuals from the video apparently shot by a passenger of the ill-fated plane shows the landscape of the ground below as the plane circles and prepares for landing in Pokharan. A sudden explosion is heard and sounds of people screaming can be also be heard before the screen goes blank. Shots also capture the flames outside the window of the plane. The authenticity of the video has not been confirmed by any authority as yet.

Five Indians were confirmed to be onboard the Yeti Airlines plane carrying 72 passengers, which crashed on Sunday in Pokhara minutes before landing. A total of 68 bodies have been recovered so far from the site of the crash.

Sonu Jaiswal was apparently the passenger who had shot the video. The purported video shows shots of Jaiswal as well as other passengers in the plane.