Myanmar poet turned rebel leader seeks new territory

Maung Saungkha said the BPLA wants to work with the People’s Defense Forces (PDF) - the armed wing of the National Unity Government formed from the remnants of Aung Sang Suu Kyi’s administration that is seeking to supplant the junta. The PDF is comprised of hundreds of militias, many of which are mostly Bamar.

The Myanmar-based Institute for Strategy and Policy estimates the BPLA has some 1,000 members - a figure that would make it one of the country’s biggest new militias.

The BPLA’s growth owes much to Maung Saungkha’s skills in building bridges with other armed groups, according to a key ally and two analysts. It also underscores how new militias have become entrenched in Myanmar’s political landscape, even if they are far from toppling the junta.

The National Unity Government, which provides the BPLA with some food support, said that to rebase centrally the BPLA would have to negotiate with its defense ministry to ensure smooth cooperation with PDF troops.

The junta did not respond to requests for comment for this article. It says armed groups that oppose it are “terrorists” who sow chaos and kill civilians. It has charged Maung Saungkha with sedition as it has done with most opponents of its rule.