UN urges Taliban to end 'terrible' restrictions on women

He said the policies risked destabilising Afghan society.

"I urge the de facto authorities to ensure the respect and protection of the rights of all women and girls -- to be seen, to be heard and to participate in and contribute to all aspects of the social, political and economic life of the country," said Turk.

On Saturday, Afghanistan's hardline Islamist rulers banned women from working in non-governmental organisations. The Taliban have already suspended university education for women and secondary schooling for girls.

"This latest decree by the de facto authorities will have terrible consequences for women and for all Afghan people," Turk said.

"Banning women from working in NGOs will deprive them and their families of their incomes, and of their right to contribute positively to the development of their country and to the well-being of their fellow citizens."