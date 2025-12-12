Earthquake: 6.7-magnitude tremor off northern Japan, tsunami warning

A 6.7-magnitude earthquake occurred off northern Japan today, Friday morning, the weather office said, days after a 7.5-level tremor in the same region injured at least 50 people.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), upgrading its initial estimated magnitude of 6.5, also warned that tsunami waves of up to one metre (three feet) could hit the northern Pacific coastline.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) also said that the quake measured 6.7 and was 130 kilometres (81 miles) off the city of Kuji in Iwate prefecture on the main island of Honshu.