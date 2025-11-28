Earthquake: Another active fault line discovered in Bangladesh

An international team of earthquake researchers has discovered another active underground fault line in Bangladesh. It stretches from Jamalpur and Mymensingh in Bangladesh to Kolkata in India — a length of about 400 kilometres.

A portion of this fault line is earthquake-prone, and that portion lies within Bangladesh. The research indicates that it is capable of generating earthquakes of up to magnitude 6.

Earthquake experts have long identified two major fault lines in the country: the Dawki Fault and the Indo-Burma Megathrust (a megathrust is a major earthquake-generating fault caused when large tectonic plates press beneath one another). Besides these, there are known coastal faults in Sitakunda and fault lines in Madhupur, Shahjibazar, Jaflong, and Cumilla. The newly identified fault line adds to this list.

The new fault line has been identified through research led by Aktarul Ahsan, Deputy Director of the Geological Surveyof Bangladesh. Researchers from the United States, France, Turkey and Bangladesh were also involved.