Post-earthquake scenario: ‘Mother, I don’t want to stay in Dhaka’

Sumaiya Afrin was cooking. She was thinking her head was spinning which is quite normal given she has vertigo. But seeing the rice on the oven, she realised something was happening.

At this point Sumaiya heard the scream of her daughter from the shower. First, she rushed towards her daughter, but ran back to put off the gas oven.

Hearing the rattling of surrounding objects and the glass windows, she went towards the bathroom and saw her daughter lying unconscious. Wrapping her in a towel, she came down from the third floor to the garage.

Sumaiya still felt as if everything around her was swaying. After the tremor stopped, she carried her daughter back to the third floor, put a frock on her, then came downstairs again and stood on the street with others.

Sumaiya, a resident of Mirpur-6 in the capital, was describing the situation during last Friday’s earthquake. The mother had been alone at home at the time with her eight-year-old daughter Tasnuva Afrin. The child’s father was outside Dhaka for business.