Earthquake and major disaster preparedness: Bangladesh lacks adequate rescue equipment
The country does not have adequate equipment to conduct rescue operations in the event of a major disaster, including earthquakes. Half of the equipment purchased over the past 19 years has either become outdated or non-functional.
In the most recent third phase of equipment procurement, the Department of Disaster Management was able to purchase only 20 per cent of the targeted equipment over four years.
In 2021, the department initiated a project worth Tk 18.51 billion (Tk 1,851 crore) to procure the necessary equipment. Previously from 2006 onwards, equipment worth Tk 2.12 billion (Tk 212 crore) was purchased in two phases. The acquired equipment was handed over to the armed forces and to the Fire Service.
Between 2012 and 2019, during my tenure as the director general, we received some equipment under the disaster management. Most of it has now become old or outdated.Brigadier General (Retd) Ali Ahmad Khan, former director general of the Fire Service and Civil Defence
A report from the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief shows that out of 807 pieces of equipment of 20 categories provided to the armed forces, many have already become non-functional. The report also mentions that 191 pieces of equipment of 33 categories require repair.
Important equipment that have become non-functional includes spreaders, ram jacks, breathing apparatus, cranes, excavators, concrete cutters, power chainsaws, manual drill machines, hydraulic excavators, and wheel dozers. These tools are essential for removing piles of concrete, clearing fallen walls, removing obstacles, cutting walls or iron rods, and providing oxygen to trapped individuals.
According to the Fire Service, critical equipment for earthquake rescue operations includes gas detectors, life detectors to locate trapped individuals, concrete cutters, cranes, forklifts, rotary hammer drills, breathing apparatus, ram jacks, lock cutters, search vision cameras, hydraulic cutters, chipping hammers, and hydraulic excavators.
Sources from the Fire Service report that they need 35 types of equipment across seven categories. The list of equipment includes firefighter suits, chemical suits, heat-protective suits, rescue suits, confined protective suits, breathing apparatus, chemical protection devices, fire-fighting drones, reflecting hoses, monitor nozzles, portable ground monitors, high-pressure hoses, and portable penetrators.
Brigadier General (Retd) Ali Ahmad Khan, former director general of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, told Prothom Alo, “Between 2012 and 2019, during my tenure as the director general, we received some equipment under the disaster management. Most of it has now become old or outdated.”
He added that such equipment should be available in every city ward, as keeping it in one place will not be effective during a major disaster.
Ali Ahmad Khan also mentioned that even when equipment is purchased, there is a lack of trained personnel to operate it. The Fire Service does not have a training academy. During a major disaster, many foreign rescue teams arrive.
To coordinate with them, personnel need to attend International Operation and Rescue Training, but no one participates in such training. To address the shortage of trained personnel, he suggested developing trained volunteers at the community level.
Slow pace of equipment procurement
In 2006, the Department of Disaster Management launched the ‘Procurement of Equipment for Search, Rescue Operation and Emergency communication for Earthquake and Other Disaster Project’.
The first phase ran from 2006 to 2010, with a budget of Tk 690 million (Tk 69 crore). The second phase ran from 2013 to 2017 and had a budget of Tk 1.43 billion (Tk 143 crore).
Before procuring equipment to handle situations like earthquakes, we need to determine what type of equipment is required with input from local experts. The scientific methods recommended for storing equipment are not followed here. Beyond equipment, one of our major gaps is in disaster management.Gawher Nayeem Wahra, member secretary of the Disaster Forum
The third phase, running from 2021 to 2027, has a budget of Tk 18.51 billion (Tk 1,851 crore), but only 20 per cent of the target equipment has been purchased over the past four years.
When asked about the slow pace of equipment procurement, Project Director Kazi Shafiqul Alam told Prothom Alo that the current phase of the project initially allowed direct procurement, but later it was changed to an open tender process.
The entire procedure required approval from the Planning Ministry, which caused delays. He confirmed that 20 per cent of the equipment has been procured so far and expects that the remaining 80 per cent can be acquired in the next two fiscal years.
Gawher Nayeem Wahra, member secretary of the Disaster Forum, told Prothom Alo, “Before procuring equipment to handle situations like earthquakes, we need to determine what type of equipment is required with input from local experts. The scientific methods recommended for storing equipment are not followed here.”
“Beyond equipment, one of our major gaps is in disaster management. Many of our hospitals have equipment, but there is a lack of trained staff. Alongside equipment, we must also develop trained personnel,” he added.