Earthquake and major disaster preparedness: Bangladesh lacks adequate rescue equipment

The country does not have adequate equipment to conduct rescue operations in the event of a major disaster, including earthquakes. Half of the equipment purchased over the past 19 years has either become outdated or non-functional.

In the most recent third phase of equipment procurement, the Department of Disaster Management was able to purchase only 20 per cent of the targeted equipment over four years.

In 2021, the department initiated a project worth Tk 18.51 billion (Tk 1,851 crore) to procure the necessary equipment. Previously from 2006 onwards, equipment worth Tk 2.12 billion (Tk 212 crore) was purchased in two phases. The acquired equipment was handed over to the armed forces and to the Fire Service.