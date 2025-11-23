Earthquake risk: A stark warning, preparedness cannot wait

Several tremors were felt across different parts of the country on Friday and Saturday. These earthquakes have once again exposed how unprepared we truly are.

The 5.7-magnitude quake on Friday, which left 10 people dead and more than six hundred injured, is not merely a natural disaster; it reflects something far more alarming. It exposes the severe shortcomings of our urban planning, infrastructure, safety systems, and public awareness.

Most of the casualties on Friday occurred because railings and walls collapsed, or because people jumped from buildings or ran in panic. In other words, lack of preparedness claimed more lives than the intensity of the quake itself. An earthquake is a natural disaster, but the resulting deaths and damage are largely the outcome of human errors.