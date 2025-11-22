Earthquake jolts Dhaka, surrounding districts, epicentre in Narsingdi
An earthquake was again felt in Dhaka and surrounding districts, which occurred today, Saturday, at 6:06pm, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The earthquake measured 4.3 on the Richter scale. Its epicenter was 11 kilometers west of Narsingdi, at a depth of 10 kilometers below the surface.
However, the earthquake measured 3.7 on the Richter scale, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
Earlier today, Saturday morning, a minor earthquake was felt in Palash Upazila, Narsingdi. It occurred at 10:36:12am and measured 3.3 on the Richter scale.
Yesterday morning, Friday, a strong earthquake shook the entire country, including the capital Dhaka. The tremor killed 10 people, including children, and injured over 600.
The Meteorological Department reported that the earthquake measured 5.7 on the Richter scale.
Narsingdi recorded the highest number of fatalities with five deaths, while four people died in Dhaka and one in Narayanganj. During the earthquake, many people, in panic, jumped from buildings. Some buildings also tilted or developed cracks.
Experts say that large earthquakes are often followed by multiple aftershocks.