Earthquake jolts Dhaka, surrounding districts, epicentre in Narsingdi

An earthquake was again felt in Dhaka and surrounding districts, which occurred today, Saturday, at 6:06pm, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake measured 4.3 on the Richter scale. Its epicenter was 11 kilometers west of Narsingdi, at a depth of 10 kilometers below the surface.

However, the earthquake measured 3.7 on the Richter scale, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Earlier today, Saturday morning, a minor earthquake was felt in Palash Upazila, Narsingdi. It occurred at 10:36:12am and measured 3.3 on the Richter scale.

Yesterday morning, Friday, a strong earthquake shook the entire country, including the capital Dhaka. The tremor killed 10 people, including children, and injured over 600.