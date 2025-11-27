Small earthquakes don’t reduce risk of a major earthquake

When earthquake waves travel into slower velocity material, like soft sediments, the amplitude increases. When earthquake waves bounce inside a basin, some frequencies get amplified. The whole Bengal Basin is so large that the frequencies amplified may be too low for impacting buildings. Smaller basins, like the valleys between the hills in Sylhet may amplify waves at frequencies that affect buildings. I am not aware of detailed work on this in Bangladesh.

The other thing that may happen, particularly in the rainy season is that shallow, weak sediments, especially sands, may liquefy and lose strength. This may account for the tilting of buildings in Dhaka during this earthquake.

My graduate student, Hasnat Jaman (also professor at Barisal University), studied this for his Master’s thesis and found quite a bit of risk of liquefaction in Dhaka and was able to map it. The stiffer Madhupur Terrace is better, areas of anthropogenic fill and recent sediments are weaker. My impression was that when designing a building in Dhaka, assume the upper 2-3 meters could liquefy, so make sure the foundation below that can still support the building.