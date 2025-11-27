Earthquake jolts Dhaka again, epicenter in Narsingdi
A mild earthquake was felt in Dhaka again at 4:15:20 pm today, Thursday, according to Rubaiyat Kabir, acting head of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) Earthquake Monitoring Centre.
He said the magnitude was 3.6 on the Richter scale. It was a mild earthquake and the epicenter was in Ghorashal, Narsingdi.
Last Friday (21 November) and the following Saturday, four earthquakes occurred in Dhaka and surrounding areas within about 31 hours.
Among them, the magnitude of the quake on Friday morning, which occurred about 25 kilometers from Dhaka, was 5.7 on the Richter scale, and its source was in Madhabdi, Narsingdi.
The depth of the epicenter was 10 kilometers below the earth’s surface. Ten people were killed and more than six hundred were injured in Friday’s earthquake.