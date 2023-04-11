Taiwan says eight Chinese warships in waters around island

Eight Chinese warships were still operating in waters around the island on Tuesday, Taiwan's defence ministry said, a day after Beijing declared an end to its massive war games.

China launched three days of military exercises around self-ruled Taiwan on Saturday that saw it simulate targeted strikes and practise a blockade of the island.

The show of force was a response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week, an encounter it had warned would provoke retaliatory measures.

"There are 8 vessels still operating in the waters surrounding Taiwan," the defence ministry said in a statement, adding that it was closely monitoring the situation.