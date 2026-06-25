Japan issues more visas but fees increase, rules tightened

According to official data, Japanese embassies, consulates and consular offices worldwide issued a total of 7,862,060 visas in 2025. This represents an increase of nearly 9 per cent compared with 2024.

The number of visas issued by Japan reached its highest level in 2019, the year before the pandemic, when authorities issued 8,277,340 visas. However, pandemic-related restrictions caused the figure to fall dramatically to just 90,306 in 2021.

Since the pandemic, Japan has steadily increased visa issuance. As a result, the number of visas issued in 2025 reached its highest level since 2019.

Chinese, Filipino and Vietnamese nationals received the largest share of Japanese visas in 2025. Together, they accounted for 84 per cent of all visas issued. Chinese citizens alone received 73 per cent of the total.

Citizens of two of Japan’s neighbouring countries, South Korea and Russia, also ranked among the leading recipients of Japanese visas.

South Korea ranked 10th, while Russia ranked sixth. Despite ongoing disagreements between Japan and Russia regarding the war in Ukraine, Japan granted visas to 170,000 Russian nationals.