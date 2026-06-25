Japan issues more visas but fees increase, rules tightened
Japan’s tourism sector suffered a major setback during the covid-19 pandemic. The country effectively became devoid of international tourists, and the number of visas issued fell significantly.
However, the situation has gradually improved. Japan has increased visa issuance, resulting in a rise in the number of foreign visitors entering the country.
On Tuesday, Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs published new statistics showing that the country issued approximately 9 per cent more visas in 2025 than in the previous year.
According to official data, Japanese embassies, consulates and consular offices worldwide issued a total of 7,862,060 visas in 2025. This represents an increase of nearly 9 per cent compared with 2024.
The number of visas issued by Japan reached its highest level in 2019, the year before the pandemic, when authorities issued 8,277,340 visas. However, pandemic-related restrictions caused the figure to fall dramatically to just 90,306 in 2021.
Since the pandemic, Japan has steadily increased visa issuance. As a result, the number of visas issued in 2025 reached its highest level since 2019.
Chinese, Filipino and Vietnamese nationals received the largest share of Japanese visas in 2025. Together, they accounted for 84 per cent of all visas issued. Chinese citizens alone received 73 per cent of the total.
Citizens of two of Japan’s neighbouring countries, South Korea and Russia, also ranked among the leading recipients of Japanese visas.
South Korea ranked 10th, while Russia ranked sixth. Despite ongoing disagreements between Japan and Russia regarding the war in Ukraine, Japan granted visas to 170,000 Russian nationals.
India ranked fourth, with more than 265,000 Indian citizens receiving visas. Nepal ranked seventh.
Bangladesh did not feature among the top 10 countries in terms of visa recipients.
Visa fees increase
Visa applicants will now have to bear higher costs when applying for Japanese visas. Japan’s Cabinet approved the decision during a meeting on Friday. This marks the first such increase in 48 years, since 1978.
Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu said, “We have introduced these changes to align visa fees with inflation and fluctuations in exchange rates.”
Under the new regulations, the fee for a single-entry visa has increased from ¥3,000 to ¥15,000. The fee for a multiple-entry visa has risen from ¥6,000 to ¥30,000.
The new fee structure will take effect from next month.
At the same time, Japan has tripled its departure tax, increasing it from ¥1,000 to ¥3,000. The tax will apply to both Japanese and foreign travellers. However, the government is considering reducing passport fees to ease the financial burden on Japanese citizens.
Cost of permanent residency applications to rise
Last month, the upper house of Japan’s Parliament passed a bill that will increase visa-related fees for foreign nationals by as much as 30 times the current rates.
Under the proposed changes, the application fee for permanent residency in Japan will increase from ¥10,000 to ¥200,000.
The Japanese government argues that visa fees in the United States and other Western countries are considerably higher. Therefore, it considers such adjustments unavoidable.
Strict enforcement
Japan has recently adopted a stricter approach towards visa and immigration regulations.
Since Kimi Onoda assumed responsibility for overseeing policies relating to foreign nationals, the government has intensified enforcement measures against foreigners who violate Japanese laws.
As part of this effort, authorities have launched extensive operations against foreign nationals who overstay their visas or breach visa conditions.
The government has also placed particular emphasis on encouraging foreign residents to adapt to Japan’s language, culture and social norms.
In response to concerns regarding visa misuse, Japan introduced new requirements for the “Business Manager” visa category in October last year.
Under the revised rules, applicants must now demonstrate capital of ¥30 million. Previously, the minimum capital requirement stood at ¥5 million.