Over 150 Rohingya refugees rescued off Indonesia: UN

The boat carrying 152 people was anchored a mile (1.6 kilometres) off the coast of South Aceh district for days while officials decided whether to let them land, but they were finally brought ashore on Thursday afternoon.

“UNHCR would like to thank the authorities and local communities for the humanitarian spirit and life-saving efforts as well as the landing permits given to around 152 refugees,” UNHCR’s Faisal Rahman told AFP on Friday.

“Many of those on the boat were vulnerable women and children, victims of human trafficking,” he said, adding that UNHCR and other humanitarian agencies were now assisting the refugees.