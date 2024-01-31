No US threat to Iran will go unanswered, Tehran says

Iran will respond to any threat from the United States, Tehran's Revolutionary Guards' chief Hossein Salami said on Wednesday, as Washington prepares its response to the killing of American servicemen by presumed Tehran-aligned militants.

During an official event, Iran's Salami said Tehran hears "threats coming from American officials," adding that "no threat will be left unanswered." Salami also said the country isn't looking for a war but claimed that they are not afraid of it.