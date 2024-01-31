No US threat to Iran will go unanswered, Tehran says
Iran will respond to any threat from the United States, Tehran's Revolutionary Guards' chief Hossein Salami said on Wednesday, as Washington prepares its response to the killing of American servicemen by presumed Tehran-aligned militants.
During an official event, Iran's Salami said Tehran hears "threats coming from American officials," adding that "no threat will be left unanswered." Salami also said the country isn't looking for a war but claimed that they are not afraid of it.
US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he had already decided how to respond to a drone attack that killed three US service members in Jordan on Saturday, but gave no further details about his plan.
Washington has blamed the attack, the first to kill US troops in the Middle East since an escalation in regional violence accompanying the war between Israel and Hamas, on Ketaib Hezbollah, a pro-Iranian militia based in Iraq. The group said on Tuesday it was suspending military actions against the United States to avoid embarrassing the Baghdad government.
US forces based in Syria, Iraq and at sea have been engaged in tit-for-tat strikes with pro-Iranian armed groups since Israel launched its retaliatory war against Hamas after the Palestinian group attacked Israel on 7 October.